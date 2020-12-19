Covid 19 coronavirus live update: Six new cases, all in managed isolation

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the past two days, all in managed isolation, bringing the total number of active cases to 55 and the total number of confirmed cases to 1760. Photo / 123rf

There are six new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the past two days, all in managed isolation.

The last update was sent on Friday when there were 10 new cases in managed isolation.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 55 and the total number of confirmed cases is 1760.

The returnees had come from South Africa, Australia, the United States and the Netherlands and had all been moved into quarantine facilities, the Ministry of Health said.

The latest NZ update comes as news from Sydney worsens. There are 30 new cases there in the past 24 hours.

The NZ Government is closely monitoring the Sydney outbreak and is in regular contact with its Australian counterparts.

"Officials in New Zealand have already increased public health and testing measures relating to aircrews to further strengthen our country's defence against Covid-19," it said in a statement.

"Among the measures, overseas-based air crew are required to stay in a managed isolation facility for the duration of their layover while in New Zealand."

The Government said it was too soon to say what the impact would be on any transtasman travel bubble.

Of the new New Zealand cases announced today:

One arrived on December 8 from South Africa. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 8 from Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 10 from the United States. This person tested positive around day 7. They were tested as they are a close contact of an existing case in managed isolation. This person is now in quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on December 15 from the Netherlands, via Qatar and Australia. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on December 15 from South Africa. This case has tested positive during routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

The Health Ministry also continued to urge New Zealanders to use the Covid Tracer app to track their movements and to turn on the Bluetooth functionality.

"This will allow you to receive an alert if you have been near another app user who tests positive for Covid-19."

The Health Ministry's next update will be at 1pm tomorrow.

Sydney's northern beaches residents face lockdown restrictions for several days as authorities there battle to contain the new outbreak. And there are fears further Christmas lockdowns may be needed.

Meanwhile, in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has "cancelled Christmas" for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.

Johnson announced from Sunday areas in the South East currently in Tier 3 will be moved into a new Tier 4 - effectively returning to the lockdown rules of November. It is estimated to affect about 20 million people.

Non-essential shops, gyms, cinemas, hairdressers and bowling alleys will close for two weeks, and people will be restricted to meeting one other person from another household in an outdoor public space.

The rest of England will also see the Christmas "bubble" policy - allowing up to three households to meet over the holiday period - severely curtailed, applying on Christmas Day only.