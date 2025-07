Two people died on New Zealand roads last night. Photo/SunLive

A pedestrian struck by a vehicle in rural Canterbury has died, with another left seriously injured.

The death in Leeston was one of two involving vehicles across the country last night.

Police were called to the intersection of Leeston and Lakes Rd and Harts Rd about 7.40pm Friday after being told a vehicle had collided with two pedestrians.

“Sadly, one pedestrian was located deceased at the scene. The other pedestrian received serious injuries and was transported to hospital.”

The road about 45km south of Christchurch was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene, with inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continuing, police said.