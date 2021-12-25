Body of missing fisherman found near Kennedy Bay, Coromandel

The Coastguard was heavily involved in the search, both on the water and in the air. Photo / NZME

The Coastguard was heavily involved in the search, both on the water and in the air. Photo / NZME

Police believe the body of a missing fisherman has been found off the Coromandel coastline after he went missing on Friday.

The body was discovered south of Kennedy Bay near Whangapoua by a Coastguard fixed-wing plane about 5.40pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said it is believed the man - in his 50s - is the angler who was reported missing after he left in his boat from the Whangapoua boat ramp about 9am on Friday and failed to return.

The man's family had been notified. The police spokesperson thanked those involved in the search and said their thoughts were with the family.

The search, which began on Friday, included Coastguard vessels, a Coastguard plane and the Auckland-based Westpac Rescue 3 helicopter.

The search resumed yesterday using the police Eagle helicopter, a Coastguard plane and Coastguard vessels from Whitianga and Great Barrier Island.

At 2pm yesterday, a private vessel came across the missing boat named Tubby, approximately 24 nautical miles off the coast of Whitianga.

No one was on board and the boat was in the process of being recovered.

The boat was described as a white 6-metre long "Mac" centre console plastic boat with no top.