Person dies after truck goes over bank; highway closed

The fire service was called to the serious crash around 3.30am. File photo / NZME

The fire service was called to the serious crash around 3.30am. File photo / NZME

A person died when a truck crashed down a bank on a mountain pass in the Buller district of the South Island.

The single vehicle crash, involving a truck and trailer, was reported to police just after 3.30am.

The sole occupant of the truck died at the scene and an investigation is under way to determine the circumstances.

Diversions remain in place in the area.

Fire and Emergency southern shift manager Andrew Norris said the serious accident had happened in the Lewis Pass, between Nina Track and Boyle River Village.

The fire service was also called just after 3.30am.

Fire had left police and contractors to salvage the vehicle as access was difficult.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 7 was closed between the Hanmer Springs turnoff and Springs Junction.

No detour was available. Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

The death means the holiday road toll is now five.

Meanwhile, RNZ reports three people were hospitalised after a single road crash in Canterbury last night.

Three were hospitalised with moderate injuries after two vehicles collided in Christchurch.

The crash happened near the intersection of Robinsons and Ellesmere roads, just after 8pm.