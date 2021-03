Police are investigating a sudden death incident at the Auckland Domain. Photo / Dean Purcell

A body has been found at Auckland Domain this morning.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10am this morning to investigate a sudden death.

Police were notified at 10.12am and cordons have been put in place around the area off Domain Drive. Photo / Dean Purcell

An area has been cordoned off near Domain Drive.

A police spokesperson said officers were making inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.