Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

A man is led away from the scene in handcuffs. Photo / Dan Snyder/Fox25

Authorities in the US Colorado are responding to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket

Local reports say that at least seven people are believed to have been killed by a shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.

Live news video from the scene showed a shirtless man with blood running down his leg being escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Some journalists at the scene reported that the bloody man was the alleged shooter, but that has not been confirmed.

ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route. — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021

There are reports of "multiple people down" and "multiple shooters inside" the store.

One video of the incident from YouTube shows two victims lying on the ground in the parking lot of the store.

At least one victim is seen lying on the floor inside the store just moments before more gunshots are heard. Local reports say one victim is a police officer.

Television helicopter video showed police vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in the southern part of the city of Boulder.

Armed officers surrounded the store, including some who went on to the roof of the building.

Lie is unfair



My partner was shot and killed at the grocery store in the shooting in Boulder today. He was one of the best cops and people I knew. I love you forever brother, sorry I wasn't by your side. I called off work today



Please Pray for his wife and kids

RETWEET & FOLLOW — Sgt. Garrett Wooten #Trump (@NormaWo39235161) March 22, 2021

UPDATE FROM #BOULDER: Reports of 7 deceased at a supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado. A bloodied, possible suspect was led to an ambulance in handcuffs. pic.twitter.com/OoOfyhnJzt — YWN REPORTER (@YWNReporter) March 22, 2021

HAPPENING NOW: massive law enforcement surrounding King Soopers on table Mesa Road in Boulder following a shooting @CPRNews pic.twitter.com/x6dFPVQYCp — Hart W. Van Denburg (@hartoutwest) March 22, 2021

Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender". They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

Confirmed one active shooter inside the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

6 to 7 people dead, one is a Police Officer.

Multiple people shot and wounded.

Bomb squad is on the scene.

Prayers for all involved! 🙏#Boulder #Colorado #ActiveShooter pic.twitter.com/uJX5xoRRXi — ∼Marietta (@_MariettaDavis) March 22, 2021

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

An ambulance pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs.

MORE TO COME

- Additional reporting, AP