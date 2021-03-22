Website of the Year

Unexplained sudden death in North Shore pond, police investigating

Police, ambulance and firefighters have been called to an address in Pinehill.

NZ Herald

Police are treating the death of a person found in a pond in Pinehill this morning as unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing after reports emerged this morning of a sudden death at a pond near Hugh Green Drive in Auckland's North Shore.

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow. Until then, a police spokesperson said they were not in a position to comment further.

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to the scene. A bystander reports seeing tarpaulins being erected alongside a fenced stormwater pond.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the service received a call at 11.41am to attend the incident.

An ambulance and a manager responded to the scene.

