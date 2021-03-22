Unexplained sudden death in North Shore pond, police investigating

Police, ambulance and firefighters have been called to an address in Pinehill.

Police are treating the death of a person found in a pond in Pinehill this morning as unexplained.

Enquiries are ongoing after reports emerged this morning of a sudden death at a pond near Hugh Green Drive in Auckland's North Shore.

A post-mortem is due to take place tomorrow. Until then, a police spokesperson said they were not in a position to comment further.

Police, ambulance and firefighters were called to the scene. A bystander reports seeing tarpaulins being erected alongside a fenced stormwater pond.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed the service received a call at 11.41am to attend the incident.

An ambulance and a manager responded to the scene.

