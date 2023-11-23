Premium Herald subscribers get access to top reporting and analysis about the major issues impacting New Zealand and the world.

This remarkable sporting year has brought incredible tales for followers of New Zealand sport: from the All Blacks coaching drama to the Warriors’ fairy-tale season and a fabulous Women’s Football World Cup.

It was the year we were run over with world cups: the Fifa Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cup, the Netball World Cup and the Cricket World Cup.

As we near the end of 2023, we look back at five pieces of Premium sports journalism that helped us understand the most important events of the year, at home and abroad.

After they were thumped by the Springboks at Twickenham, few gave the All Blacks much hope of achieving glory at the Rugby World Cup. But their stunning journey took them to within one wayward kick at goal from claiming the sport’s biggest prize.

Gregor Paul took our readers inside the changing rooms – and the steaming-hot hotels and filthy kitchen – that marked the team’s progress.

The Western Springs senior women's team finished second in the National Women's League last season. Photo / Photosport

One of the country’s top women’s football teams faced an exodus of senior players after months of disputes with the club about inequities between the treatment of men’s and women’s teams.

The walkout at Western Springs came after a spate of concerns from female players who felt they were “completely disrespected” by the “highly misogynistic behaviour” of the club’s predominantly male board.

Herald journalist Bonnie Jansen reported on the issue in May, speaking to many of the people involved.

The All Blacks have run out for 64 Rugby World Cup encounters (with one match cancelled) from when John Kirwan ran 90 metres to score in the tournament-opener against Italy in 1987. Some have been classics and many others have been one-sided affairs. On the eve of the 2023 World Cup, Cameron McMillan ranked every All Blacks match in terms of performance, historical meaning and a twist of personal nostalgia. The piece is one of the many Premium pieces of reporting and analysis the Herald published during its comprehensive coverage of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Football Ferns players celebrate after beating Norway. Photo / Photosport

While we’re talking about great moments in sporting history, 2023 was the year New Zealand co-hosted the Fifa Women’s World Cup. The Herald was there, every step of the way, providing news, commentary and analysis of the championship that transformed football in New Zealand - it all went so well, in fact, that a top Fifa boss backs a potential return of the tournament to New Zealand and Australia in the future. Michael Burgess took readers behind the scenes of the World Cup final.

Joseph Parker was in action in Melbourne in May. Photo / Photosport

When Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker returned to the big time with a fight in Melbourne in May, the country cheered him on. The former champ had made radical changes to the way he prepares for a fight.

Elijah Fa’afiu was there in Parker’s camp in the days leading into the fight - and in its breathless aftermath. His story captures the day-to-day dealings of big-time boxers, from how they train, what they eat and, crucially, what tunes are on the playlist.

