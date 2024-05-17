David Nyika returns to the ring this weekend on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Oleksander Usyk. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika returns to the ring this weekend on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Oleksander Usyk. Photo / Photosport

David Nyika is looking to make up for lost time.

On Sunday morning, the Kiwi cruiserweight boxer will get back into the ring as he looks to continue his perfect start in the professional realm against Germany’s Michael Seitz.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the heavyweight championship unification bout between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia, and is one that should have come sooner.

The card was initially scheduled for mid-February but an injury to Fury saw the fight postponed and, with it, the entire Ring of Fire card.

Rather than being able to plot out a busy year, the 28-year-old has had to treat the first half of it as something of an extended training camp.

“Realistically it’s probably a negative, but I don’t think of it like that,” Nyika told the Herald. “I would have liked to have been busier early in the year, but there’s nothing you can really do about that. It’s one of the most uncertain sports where anything can happen.

“That’s part of the reason people love it so much – nothing’s ever written in stone. Just when you think that you’ve got someone that’s unbeatable, someone else comes along. There’s always someone out there ready to kick your arse.

“It’s just that it was a bit of a pain because I was prepped. I was ready, but now I’ve had more time to prepare and I’m feeling good.”

It will be a bout between two unbeaten boxers, and the biggest of Nyika’s professional career to date. The Kiwi holds an 8-0 record, with seven of those wins coming inside the distance, while Seitz is 12-0 with 10 stoppages.

It’s another step forward for Nyika, whose most recent bout with a second-round win over former world title challenger Robert Berridge, as he looks to make a mark in the cruiserweight division.

The ring in Riyadh will be the biggest stage he has performed on in some time. The headline fight is something boxing fans have been anticipating for years, and Nyika is well aware of the opportunity in front of him.

“It’s going to be one of those fights where we both want to win and because of that we’ll put on a good show. No one wants to miss out on an opportunity that could be incredibly beneficial down the line,” Nyika said.

“I’ve got big dreams, big aspirations, and this is a vehicle for me to get there. What the Saudis are doing is they’re changing the game and they’re monopolising it in a way; bringing all eyes to the new Mecca of boxing.”

As for his expectations of Seitz, he said he knew enough about the German but it was more a matter of Nyika getting on the front foot that would dictate the bout.

“He’s not the kind of guy that I need to study in depth because I don’t think he knows what he’s going to do on fight night and all I have to do is implement my gameplan,” Nyika explained.

“Whether or not he brings anything else to the table, it’s just going to be a matter of imposing myself in the right way and letting him know I’m the boss and I’m the reason he’s here as well.”

While hoping to use the bout to earn a place in the top 15 with the IBF, Nyika will also be raising funds for the Against Malaria Foundation - a charity that focuses on preventing malaria, a leading cause of death in many developing countries. In partnership with High Impact Athletes, Nyika will be donating US$10 (almost $17) to the foundation for every punch he lands in the fight, with fans encouraged to join him in his pledge through the High Impact Athletes website.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.