The making of a knockout: Behind the scenes of Joseph Parker's fight camp

12 minutes to read
By
Elijah Fa'afiu

Battling to return to the elite ranks of the heavyweight division, Joseph Parker has made radical changes to the way he prepares for a fight. Elijah Fa’afiu spent time with Parker and his team ahead

