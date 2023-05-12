Western Springs players in action during the 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

One of the country’s top women’s football teams faces an exodus of senior players after months of disputes with the club about inequities between the treatment of men’s and women’s teams.

The walkout at Western Springs comes after a spate of concerns from female players who felt they were “completely disrespected” by the “highly misogynistic behaviour” of the club’s predominantly male board.

One player told the Herald: “I felt shame going to that club – I will never wear the jersey again.”

Some players are considering retiring from the game, while others are looking to join other Auckland clubs.

The Herald understands head coach Ryan Faithfull’s contract was abruptly ended on Thursday night after he sided with the players.

Senior players said Faithfull had supported their calls for equity and was “turned into the scapegoat” for their actions.

On Friday, Western Springs posted a statement on its website regarding the status of Faithfull. The Herald understands players had not been informed before the statement was posted.

Western Springs coach Ryan Faithfull is understood to have been sacked on Thursday after siding with the players. Photo / Photosport

The exodus comes amid preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup starting on these shores in July, with Western Springs set to be a training base for the Norwegian team. The club’s facilities received a Government-funded $800,000 upgrade ahead of the tournament.

In December last year, Western Springs finished as National Women’s League runners-up. However, players told the Herald their involvement in the inaugural New Zealand competition was treated as more of a “hassle” for the club rather than an opportunity.

“It was like they were doing us a favour,” one player said.

The women told the Herald their teams would often be the “last choice” for training and matches on the club’s No 1 artificial field. They said the senior men’s team, who didn’t qualify for the National League finishing sixth in Auckland, would always get the first choice to use the better facilities.

One player said: “We’re all over the place because our fields get torn up. We don’t get to play on field one if the men are on there – things like that really start to build up over the years.”

Players told the Herald that the highest-paid senior female squad members received $50 a week to cover expenses, while they believed men’s players were paid nearer to $400.

Before this season kicked off in March, senior players wrote to the board demanding equal treatment for the women’s team. They say it was at this point the relationship between the executive and the women’s premier team got messy.

Players said their letter was soon labelled as “threatening” and “blackmailing” by board members who filtered that message throughout the club.

The players told the Herald what they were asking for was not necessarily money and “pay rises” but comparable opportunities and resources to match top women’s teams at other clubs in Auckland, particularly referencing Auckland United and Eastern Suburbs.

One player said: “A big part of our frustration is that it got so focused on money – and that was never what we were asking for.

“We don’t have a consistent physio, we don’t have a strength and conditioning coach as the men do.”

The letter sent to the board says: “We want to start by acknowledging that this is not just about pay equity. However, we do want to let you know that we are aware that every male player currently gets paid between three to six times more than women players.

“Beyond pay inequality, we want to focus on the current landscape of women’s football in Auckland and our belief that Western Springs is falling behind key clubs in the game. We risk losing players and therefore the opportunity for player and club development.

“Our request is simple and fair. All we are asking is to be comparable to other Auckland women’s clubs, which in turn provides us the best opportunity to compete this year and into the future.

“We want all our women to feel valued and proud to play for Western Springs, and we want them to stay here. We are not asking for increases that are out of control, we are simply asking for increases that we deserve.

“As New Zealand hosts the Women’s World Cup in 2023, we want to proudly play for a club that does right by its female players.”

The Western Springs senior women's team finished second in the National Women's League last season. Photo / Photosport

In documents obtained by the Herald, club officials said efforts had been made to support the women’s game: “We can demonstrate a significant uplift in investment and focus over recent years.

“The executive was disappointed to note that the letter implied a threat of ‘further action’ and suggestion of ‘reputational damage’ to the club should demands not be met. We trust that this is not a path that is taken and that we can maintain a respectful dialogue on these matters going forward.”

One player told the Herald: “They really were trying to spin the narrative of ‘we were blackmailing them’.”

The board and player representatives had several meetings discussing these conversations.

The women have also asked for the club’s logo to be redesigned, as it has a strongly phallic appearance.

“It’s a well-known story around the club and it’s a joke – this is a boys club.

“We have little girls running around the club with [that] on their shirts.”

Western Springs Association Football Club's logo. Photo / WSAFC

When the players felt their concerns were being ignored, they protested against the club.

While warming up for a round two fixture against Northern Rovers, players wore T-shirts with the word “equality” emblazoned across the front. In that same game, players asked for their names to be removed from matchday programmes and social media graphics, instead simply saying “forward” or “defender”.

Another player told the Herald: “I’m just f...ing disappointed.”

“The board has completely come at the team from a place of how they view gender personally and whatever influences they’ve had on throughout their lives,” a player said. “Because if they had the slightest belief that women were equal, we would not be getting treated like this.

“And leading up to the World Cup – that’s just ridiculous.”

The exodus is part of a global fight for equity for women across all sports. Last year’s home Women’s Rugby World Cup was seen as a catalyst for change for rugby and women’s sport in New Zealand. Many of the world champion Black Ferns have spoken out about inequities they’ve experienced and hope to lead change in the sport.

Western Springs and Northern Region Football did not wish to comment.