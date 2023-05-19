The unforgiving path: Joseph Parker’s journey to rebuild heavyweight standing

Joseph Parker is looking for his next opponent. Photo / Photosport

Joseph Parker knows where he stands and the unforgiving path he must tread to regain value in the elite heavyweight division.

Next Wednesday Parker steps into the ring for his second fight of the year, his first on Australian soil, to headline a card featuring fellow Kiwi David Nyika at Melbourne’s Margaret Court Arena.

Parker’s opponent, Brisbane-based Samoan Faiga ‘Django’ Opelu (15-3-2, 11 KOs), reflects the desire to remain active but so, too, his declining status from WBO champion seven years ago.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s failure to agree terms for a highly-anticipated unification battle continues to hold the heavyweight division’s upper echelon hostage.

The latest attempts to stage that fight centre on a possible mega card involving Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua facing off on the same night in Saudi Arabia in December.

In a candid assessment, Parker is fully aware of his place in that pecking order.

“If they can make that happen it’d be great but with different networks and promoters all coming together it seems a lot harder,” Parker said.

“It is stagnant at the top and for myself. I was looking at fighting Daniel Dubois for the WBA, [American] Michael Hunter, or [unbeaten Australian] Demsey McKean. None of these fights were coming to fruition in terms of discussions and it was taking ages so when this fight presented itself the goal was to keep busy and keep momentum.

“Having a fight in January was good and now there’s this fight. I’d love to get a win and lock in two more fights this year. With only one fight last year against Joe Joyce, it didn’t do me any good.

Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

“Even though it’s held up at the top, if I can fight any other fighters I’m keen to make my way up to the top.”

While Parker, on pedigree and resume alone, should defeat Opelu and then attempt to next challenge Dubois, Hunter or McKean, the more enticing fights remain rematches with British opponents Dillian Whyte, Joshua and Joyce.

Realistically, though, Parker must first rebuild his standing to regain appeal at the elite end.

“I’ve always wanted Dillian, and still keen now. I’ve called for this rematch for a long time. I’m sure he’d like to come in and shut me up. I believe I should’ve won that fight. The headbutt caused me some issues and he knocked me down with a nice left hook.

“I’d like to fight Joyce, Joshua again but I know where I stand. I have to work my way back. I can’t just go ‘hey guys want to fight?’ You have to climb the ladder again.

“All these fights are out there. The most important thing is winning, but it’s how you win.”

Indeed. Landing an elusive knockout next week would certainly help revive Parker’s career. Three years since his last stoppage over American cruiserweight Shawndell Terell Winters, questions linger about Parker’s punching power.

Jack Massey’s defensive style didn’t aid Parker’s quest for an early finish in his underwhelming points win in January.

Opelu, who handed fellow Kiwi Hemi Ahio his first defeat last October, offers a contrasting prospect that should, in theory at least, be tailor-made for Parker to seek a long-awaited statement performance.

Joseph Parker v Joe Joyce. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

“Django’s style presents a lot more opportunity. The Jack Massey fight it was up to me to change my plan and get in there but with the style he brought it was difficult to land those shots. With Django’s aggressive style it will be way more entertaining and create a lot of opportunity – for him, too. He must think he can land a good punch.

“He doesn’t shy away from challenges. He’ll fight anyone. He comes forward, he’s not afraid to get amongst it but he can move as well. I know he’s put in some good work. He’s had a lot of good sparring in Australia.

“I haven’t underestimated him. A lot of people might think it’s an easier fight but I’m taking it very seriously.

“It would be nice to get a win but look good doing so – better than a points victory. There are levels and I feel like I will show it this time.”

After two disappointing fights – the Joyce defeat and Massey victory – in the last eight months, Parker adjusted from solely training at Fury’s base in Morecambe.

Parker instead spent half of this six-week camp in Dublin training under Andy Lee and alongside Irish welterweight Paddy Donovan, before relocating for the final two weeks in Melbourne. He hopes those changes spark a return to his best.

“I know the last two fights haven’t been the best displays but I’ve made a few tweaks and I’m sure I’ll be better.

“For the last fight I definitely overtrained. When I got to the fight I had no energy or gears. That was my own fault. For the Joyce fight I was sick two weeks before. I shouldn’t have fought. Mentally I was ready. Physically I wasn’t. It would be nice to show something different this time; to show I’ve finally got it right. Even after 10 years of fighting I’m still trying to find the sweet spot.

“I feel in better shape than I have been for a long time but it all comes down to how you perform on fight night.”