Bell Gully confirmed as anchor tenant for Wellington waterfront development

An artist's impression of the Site 9 development. Image / Supplied

Law firm Bell Gully has been confirmed as the anchor tenant for one of the last major commercial development sites on Wellington's waterfront.

An event was held at Site 9 on Customhouse Quay this afternoon to mark construction getting underway for the $40 million development.

The four-level 3,900 square metre premium office building will be base isolated to withstand a one-in-1000-year earthquake.

Willis Bond's managing director Mark McGuinness said Bell Gully is one of the country's most respected law firms.

"We are confident the building's superior resilience, waterfront location and outstanding design will serve them well now and in the future."

Willis Bond is still seeking expressions of interest in the two remaining office floors as well as the ground floor retail spaces.

The two 900sq m office floors on levels one and two can be leased together, separately, or sub-divided.

Site 9 will be Willis Bond's seventh major development on Wellington's waterfront.

McGuinness said it started 22 years ago when they purchased the failed Queens Wharf retail centre and turned it into a mixed-use building.

"We then went on to redevelop the Free Ambulance Building, the Odlins Building and Shed 22, now home to the NZX and Macs Brew Bar respectively in the Taranaki Wharf area. That was followed by the award-winning Clyde Quay Wharf Apartments and PwC Centre developments.

"It's been a fascinating and rewarding journey. Like all Wellingtonians, we are passionate about the waterfront and we are proud to play a part in helping make it the special and much-loved place it's become."

The building on Site 9 will be built by LT McGuinness and be ready for occupation in mid-2022.