Wellington Police investigating reports of indecent assault linked to gym

Police are asking people not to post individuals names on social media regarding the allegations. Photo / File

Police are investigating reports of sexual assault linked to a Wellington training gym.

The Herald understands one of the alleged incidents happened at a staff Christmas party for the gym.

Social media posts shared by people connected to the gym allege a man groped and drugged at least one woman.

When asked about the posts, a police spokeswoman confirmed officers were investigating three reports of indecent assault following an alleged incident in mid-December last year.

The spokeswoman said they are treating the allegations seriously, and officers are actively following a number of enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

"Police understand that these allegations are concerning, but we ask that people do not use social media to name individuals or post personal details, as this could impact on the police investigation."

No arrests have been made at this stage and police are speaking to witnesses and are gathering evidence she said.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support, contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line: 04 801 6655.