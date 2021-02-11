Carterton fire closes SH2, properties may be at risk

Fire services are in attendance. Photo / File

Six fire trucks and two tankers are attending a vegetation fire in the Carterton District, north of Wellington, which broke out at around 1pm this afternoon.

Due to the fire SH2 was closed between the intersections with Brooklyn Rd and Victoria St, Waka Kotahi NZTA advised

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire, off Costly St in Carterton, had claimed one shed but was now 80 per cent contained.

The fire was 60 by 80 metres, and it was believed several properties may have been threatened.

SH2 CARTERTON - FIRE - 1:30PM

Due to a fire, #SH2 is CLOSED between the intersections with Brooklyn Rd and Victoria St. Please follow the directions of emergency services on-site and expect delays. ^EW pic.twitter.com/wuvzFfhQxN — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) February 11, 2021

