A Water Safety NZ spokesperson said it did not provide details that would lead to the identification of those who had died but said the three provisional drowning deaths in the Bay this year were all male – one Māori and two European.
Two were aged between 35 and 44 and one between 45 and 54.
One drowning was at a beach, one in a river and one in an “offshore environment”.
Surf Life Saving New Zealand eastern region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said last week’s World Drowning Prevention Day was an opportunity to be more mindful of the risks in and around the water.
“Far too many New Zealanders are drowning, and yet drowning can almost always be prevented.”
Gibbons-Campbell said surf lifesavers were backing Auckland’s “float first” campaign.
“The message is float first: knowing how to float can save lives. If you don’t know how to float, don’t go into the water.
“Every person who dies on our coastline is someone with a whānau and a community who loves them and misses them.
“During the months when our surf lifeguards are off duty, it’s crucial for all beachgoers to take precautions and be mindful of our other safety messages such as ‘if in doubt, stay out’.”
‘Unacceptable’ number of preventable deaths
Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Daniel Gerrard said the country was “still seeing an unacceptable number of preventable deaths”.
“Especially among older New Zealand males who continue to make risky choices around water.”
Gerrard said it was important for all winter water enthusiasts to be aware of the dangers of “cold water shock”.
Cold water shock can lead to an immediate risk of drowning or cardiac arrest, he said.
The average winter temperature of New Zealand oceans is 15C and inland waters like lakes, rivers and waterfalls could be “much colder”.
“When plunged into cold water our first instinct is to gasp for air with an uncontrollable ‘gasp reflex’. Taking on one large breath of water is enough to prove fatal,” Gerrard said.
“Our natural response is to swim hard and fight against the shock. This causes people to lose control of their movements and rapidly increases their heart rate. This lowers the chances of survival. All this happens in under two minutes.”
Rather than panic, Gerrard encouraged people who fall into the water to lie back, relax and float for the best chance of survival.
“The four key tips to remember are float, breathe, signal and survive.”
Water Safety NZ has provisionally recorded 38 drownings nationally between January 1 and June 30.
This was down from 53 drownings at the same time last year, which included six drownings due to Cyclone Gabrielle.
In the Bay of Plenty, ACC accepted 1851 water-related injury claims in 2023 at a cost of $9.5 million.
The winter activities with the highest claims were surfing (926), swimming (883), pool swimming (316) and boating (126).
Landmarks were lit up blue on July 25 to mark World Drowning Prevention Day, including the Bay Court Community and Arts Centre in Tauranga and the Civic buildings, Prince’s Gate and Clock Tower in Rotorua.