Police responding to a report of an alleged burglary at a Monohomes building site in Surf Rd, Mount Maunganui. Photo / Matthew Semple

A man who died after running into the sea at Mount Maunganui on Monday morning was John Rawiri Piripi Pitihira, police say.

A statement tonight said the 37-year-old Mount Maunganui man’s death has been referred to the coroner after a post-mortem.

Police said the Independent Police Conduct Authority had been notified about the incident, and police were supporting Pitihira’s family.

In prior statements, police said the man died after running “into the sea in an effort to avoid arrest”.

Police investigating a sudden death at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

Pitihira ran from officers investigating a report of a burglary at a Surf Rd building site in Ōmanu about 3.40am, police said.

A police officer chasing him did not follow him into the water for safety reasons, and police lost sight of him.

Police searched the shoreline and a body was found a short distance up Ōmanu Beach about 5am.

Police investigating a sudden death at Mount Maunganui. Photo / Alex Cairns

‘Terrifying experience’

Surf Rd homeowner Matthew Semple told the Bay of Plenty Times he was woken around 3.50am by a woman yelling from the direction of the street.

From a window, he saw an SUV in front of the Monohomes building site with police cars in front and behind it.

He said he watched a police officer direct a handcuffed man into a police vehicle and went back to bed.

About 6.20am when he looked out towards the beach, he saw what appeared to be a body underneath a white sheet, he said.

He estimated this was about 150m to 200m north of the Ōmanu Surf Club, which is at the end of Surf Rd.

Semple said he saw a police photographer taking images of footprints on the beach heading towards the surf, as several other police worked at the scene and around the building site.

“There was lots of police attention focused on the beach.”

Semple said he saw the deceased’s body being taken away by a funeral director.

He said he went for a swim, returning between 7am and 7.30am.

The surf conditions were challenging with a “very strong” rip current running right to left along the beach towards Mount Maunganui, and going out to sea, Semple said.

“I felt it pulling at me strongly in that direction during my swim.”

He believed the man could have been caught in the rip and pulled under.

“It must have been a terrifying experience for this man to be caught in the rip alone in the dark and pulled under the water.

“It’s a tragedy for this person and for their family and friends.”