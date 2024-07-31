His funeral is scheduled to be held in Rotorua’s Distinction Rotorua Hotel on Friday.

Rescuers scoured the coast of Whakaari/White Island after Genefaas was reported missing in the early hours of Thursday, July 25.

William Genefaas of Rotorua has been identified as the man missing after falling overboard from a boat near White Island. Photo / Supplied

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre was notified at 3am, but it was believed he went overboard sometime between midnight and just before authorities were notified.

On Thursday afternoon, police confirmed a body had been found off the coast of Whakatāne, believed to be the man reported missing.

Genefaas was one of four people aboard the vessel.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time and his death has been referred to the Coroner,” a police statement read.

An online tribute described Genefaas as “one of those genuine kiwi blokes” and a “good keen man”.

“He was funny, cheeky, sometimes mischievous, but hard when he needed to be. He was caring and respectful [and] loved a beer or two.

“Thank you for being in our lives, for the support, the laughs, the hangovers, the advice and guidance.

“Thank you Tangaroa for giving him back to his family.

“You had so much more to do, but yet had done so much. Keep watch over your beautiful lady and your babies.”

Another tribute read: “Words can’t describe how much we are all missing you... you meant so much to us all.

‘You left us way to soon but we take comfort in knowing you went doing what you loved so much.

“You are forever in our memories and hearts.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.