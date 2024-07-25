Body found in search off Whakaari/White Island, believed to be man who went overboard

In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, compensation could run into the billions for abuse in care survivors and small businesses in biggest sales decline since Covid.

A body has been located off the coast of Whakatāne during the search for a man reported missing after going overboard from a vessel.

Rescuers scoured the coast of Whakaari/White Island today after the man was reported missing early this morning.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre was notified at 3am, but it was believed the man went overboard sometime between midnight and just before authorities were notified.

“The person was last seen at about midnight,” Maritime NZ said earlier.

In an update this afternoon, police confirmed a body had been found off the coast of Whakatāne, believed to be the man reported missing.