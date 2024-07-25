Advertisement
Body found in search off Whakaari/White Island, believed to be man who went overboard

Benjamin Plummer
By
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Susie Nordqvist, compensation could run into the billions for abuse in care survivors and small businesses in biggest sales decline since Covid.

A body has been located off the coast of Whakatāne during the search for a man reported missing after going overboard from a vessel.

Rescuers scoured the coast of Whakaari/White Island today after the man was reported missing early this morning.

Maritime NZ’s Rescue Coordination Centre was notified at 3am, but it was believed the man went overboard sometime between midnight and just before authorities were notified.

“The person was last seen at about midnight,” Maritime NZ said earlier.

In an update this afternoon, police confirmed a body had been found off the coast of Whakatāne, believed to be the man reported missing.

“The formal identification process is under way to confirm the identity of the man,” police said.

“Police wish to thank the Rescue Coordination Centre and Coastguard Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki volunteers for their assistance with the search.”

Police earlier said the missing person was one of four on the vessel.

Two Coastguard vessels and several search and rescue helicopters, as well as the police Eagle helicopter, were involved in the search.

The Waikato Westpac rescue helicopter was seen zig-zagging the area early this morning.
Drift modelling calculations developed a search area of about 300 square nautical miles, Maritime NZ said.

Work was being undertaken this morning on further drift modelling to refine the search area.

Police said the man went missing about 10 nautical miles east of White Island/Whakaari.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.

