Maritime NZ said the incident highlighted how critical the readiness to respond is.
“The Baltimore incident shows that even seemingly well-maintained and high-quality vessels can still lose power in critical situations, leading to potentially devastating consequences”, Maritime NZ said in a proactively released report to Transport Minister Simeon Brown from April.
“In the New Zealand context, the biggest risk presented by a ship losing power and drifting is in the Cook Strait.
“The work to ensure an ocean-going emergency response capability that can secure and stabilise a vessel that has lost power, and tow it to port, is vital in addressing this risk.”
Maritime NZ said in its report that it had recently highlighted several elements critical to ensuring New Zealand continued to be well-placed to respond to and mitigate the impacts of a serious maritime disaster.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Transport officials have been considering whether Interislander could be separated into a new state-owned enterprise or sold.
The ministry updated Brown about its work to assess the long-term requirements for a resilient Cook Strait connection in another weekly report from late April.
“Conversations have been held with port companies, ferry operators, industry representative organisations, freight forwarding and logistics businesses, the tourism sector and trade unions”, the report said.
There was a positive level of interest in the project, officials said.
“The first piece of advice to you, due end of May, will provide advice on whether there are any significant impediments to the market responding to provide increased capacity in a hypothetical scenario where KiwiRail exits the ferry business.”
