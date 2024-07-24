The $802.9 million investment is made up of $347.5m funding from the National Land Transport Fund and $455.4m of Crown funding. The Greater Wellington Regional Council and Horizons Regional Council will also contribute $71 million towards the project.

The funding will be spent on 18 four-car trains that are expected to be delivered and enter operations on existing services from 2028. They will enter operations on increased services from 2029.

“LNIRIM is expected to deliver 15-minute travel time savings for Kiwis commuting between Wellington and Masterton, it will increase speeds on the Wairarapa line from 90km/h to 110km/h, result in fewer temporary speed restrictions across the network, and provide more frequent services for commuters,” Brown said.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown. Photo / Alex Burton

“Our Government’s investment will enable new rolling stock and upgrades to existing infrastructure to improve rail services for those travelling around the lower North Island. Delivering commuters more efficient and reliable travel options will increase productivity, support economic growth, and enable Kiwis to get to where they want to go, quickly and safely.”

In preparation for the LNIRIM, the Government will contribute $172.4m to KiwiRail to carry out infrastructure works to support the reliable operation of the new trains and increased services on both rail lines.

Infrastructure works include platform upgrades at stations north of Waikanae and Upper Hutt, three stabling facilities and track and signalling infrastructure on both rail lines.

“Our Government’s investment in LNIRIM comes with a strong focus on achieving value for money, ensuring that the procurement of new trains takes a no-frills approach that delivers real benefits for commuters,” Brown said.

Brown said LNIRIM was just one part of the Government’s plan to improve rail services across New Zealand.

“Budget 2024 invests an additional $266.9 million to upgrade and maintain the metropolitan rail networks in Auckland and Wellington, and $200 million to support KiwiRail to carry out maintenance and renewals on the national rail network.

“We are continuing to review the Metropolitan Rail Operating Model (MROM) to allow us to develop a more sustainable funding model for metropolitan rail, including who pays for what, and ensure the services and infrastructure is more focused on delivering a reliable service for passengers.

“Our Government is committed to investing in a reliable public transport network so that local councils can deliver the public transport services New Zealanders need.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.