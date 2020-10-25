Baby dies after police, emergency services called to Hamilton house

A baby has died after emergency services were called to a house in Hamilton this morning.
Police said they were called to an address in the suburb of Nawton about 9.30am where a baby was unresponsive.
Despite efforts of emergency services, the baby was unable to be revived and died at the scene, the police said in a statement.
"Police are at the scene making inquiries into what happened, however there appears nothing suspicious at this stage."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Last Thursday, the police launched an investigation after a baby girl was found dead in a house at Ōtara in South Auckland.
Counties Manukau Police Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin said they were called to a Sandbrook Ave property around 10am.
Detective Senior Sergeant Veronica McPherson today said the police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.
A post mortem examination was completed yesterday. Further tests are required and they will be completed at the earliest opportunity, she said.
A scene examination at an address on Sandbrook Ave was completed yesterday.
No charges have been laid
, said McPherson.