Emergency services attend paragliding incident on Te Mata Peak

Emergency services were called to Te Mata Peak on Saturday after reports of paragliders in trouble.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said firefighters from the Hastings and Havelock North brigade responded to a report that two paragliders had gone down the side of Te Mata Peak.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were told the two paragliders "had got into trouble".

Emergency services attended about 2.20pm.

Details of the trouble that the pair got into, were not available.

However, the two were able to untangle themselves and walk back up to the top, the spokesman said.