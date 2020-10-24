Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash closes SH2 north of Napier

A motorcycle rider has been airlifted to hospital after a crash on SH2 near Putorino. Photo / Paul Taylor

A motorycyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a crash closed State Highway 2 at Putorino, about 58km north of Napier.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person was in a critical condition and had been airlifted to Waikato Hospital after the 10.30am crash.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area as the road was blocked at the accident scene, about 2km south of Matahorua Road.

At 1.20pm, police advised that the road remained closed while police crash investigators examined the scene.

A police spokeswoman said police were notified of the serious crash involving a motorbike about 10.30am.

Putorino is about halfway between Napier and Wairoa.

Meanwhile, two people were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital with serious injuries after a crash on Maraekakaho Road on Saturday.

Police were called to a two vehicle crash about 12.50pm at the intersection of Maraekakaho Road and Stock Road in Bridge Pa.

Traffic control was in place at the time and two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Motorists were also asked to avoid the intersection of Railway Rd South and Tollemache Rd West, Hastings after a car had flipped on Saturday.

Police were called to the crash at 1.50pm and there were no serious injuries.

The road re-opened shortly after 3pm.

