New Zealand citizen jailed for allegedly breaching quarantine in Perth four times

Police allege Selu Cecil Thornley Siitia was found outside the apartment complex where he was ordered to quarantine.

A New Zealand citizen and Qld resident will spend the next 14 days quarantining in a Perth jail cell after allegedly breaching hotel quarantine four times.

According to WAToday, Selu Cecil Thornley Siitia, 32, was ordered to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Western Australia on a work pass on October 13.

Police allege he wasn't in the Mont Clare Boutique Apartments in East Perth where he was supposed to be when they arrived for a check at around 3pm on Friday.

Police arrested Siitia outside the apartments instead.

He reportedly told them he'd dropped his phone off the balcony and gone to pick it up.

Staff at the hotel then told the police they'd found Siitia and a 30-year-old colleague from NSW playing cards and drinking together in his room during a previous check.

Both of them are due to be fined A$1000, while Siitia faced Perth Magistrates Court via audiolink on Saturday morning after being charged with four counts of failing to comply with a direction.

He now has to go through a new 14-day quarantine at a solitary cell in Hakea Prison and face court again on November 9.

WA recorded four new cases on Saturday, all of them returned travellers who are now in hotel quarantine.