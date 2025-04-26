It meant we didn’t have access to some health and education services across the ditch, despite many living there for decades and Australians enjoying those benefits here.

However, the current Government under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese created a direct pathway to citizenship for Kiwis in 2023, allowing us to apply for Australian citizenship after four years of living there, without needing permanent residency first.

For all of our lifetimes we have enjoyed a unique relationship with Australia and it was encouraging to see on Anzac weekend that the spirit between the two countries will continue with Opposition leader Peter Dutton’s campaign confirming the policy will remain if he wins the election.

A spokesperson for the campaign was categorical: “A Dutton coalition Government will not change the current policy which allows for a direct pathway to Australian citizenship for New Zealand citizens”.

Australia, like many other Western countries, is grappling with a cost-of-living and housing crisis.

It is also facing an immigration debate with critics saying record levels of migrants have put pressure on the welfare system and property market.

Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan has said: “Over time, we might see New Zealand citizens come in here to access our welfare system – that has a cost.

“We’re seeing soaring rents, there’s a housing crisis ... so additional New Zealanders come in here because of these changes, what impact will it have on our housing shortages?”

Dutton is also famously remembered for saying the deportation of New Zealanders was akin to “taking out the trash”. And we are all too familiar with broken campaign promises from politicians, as domestic pressure can see swift policy reversals.

Whoever Australia decides will be their next leader, our Prime Minister and Government must continue to work to maintain our special relationship and, if necessary, ease any lingering transtasman tensions.

