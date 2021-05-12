Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Why the latest foreshore and seabed decision is important

11 minutes to read
The 2004 foreshore and seabed hikoi in Lambton Quay en route to Parliament. Photo / Kenny Rodger

The 2004 foreshore and seabed hikoi in Lambton Quay en route to Parliament. Photo / Kenny Rodger

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is the senior political correspondent for the New Zealand Herald

Māori Party co-leader and Waiariki MP Rawiri Waititi says the new judgment on the foreshore and seabed is a courageous decision and it should not be appealed by the Crown.

"We are absolutely elated by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.