Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: Lifting the lid on how the parliamentary Press Gallery works

10 minutes to read
The 2020 official Press Gallery photo with Speaker Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Coote

The 2020 official Press Gallery photo with Speaker Trevor Mallard. Photo / Mark Coote

Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

The Parliamentary Press Gallery is marking its 150th anniversary this week – a year late because of Covid-19. Audrey Young hasn't been there quite that long but as one of the most experienced members of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.