Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Auditor-General John Ryan puts his stamp on the job

Audrey Young
By
8 mins to read
Auditor-General John Ryan wants his office to be a greater champion for integrity. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Auditor-General John Ryan wants his office to be a greater champion for integrity. Photo / Mark Mitchell

It may be too soon to tell how the public spending watchdog John Ryan will be remembered when his term finishes but there are signs he is starting to get under the skin of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.