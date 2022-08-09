Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Audrey Young: The 24 hours that changed the history of the Labour Party

13 minutes to read
Jacinda Ardern, flanked by Kelvin Davis and Grant Robertson, at the press conference after being elected Labour leader. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jacinda Ardern, flanked by Kelvin Davis and Grant Robertson, at the press conference after being elected Labour leader. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Audrey Young
By
Audrey Young

Senior Political Correspondent

When Jacinda Ardern flew out of New Zealand to Samoa last week, on the fifth anniversary of her taking over the Labour leadership, it was fitting that she left Kelvin Davis in charge of Cabinet

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.