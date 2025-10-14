Auckland’s yum cha restaurants running out of steam

Despite efforts to stabilise operations, the business continued to be affected by the broader economic downturn and sustained increases in key operating costs.
Ocean Yu, director of popular Cantonese outlet Star Cafe Seafood Restaurant, said he had made the painful decision to close his restaurant on the North Shore on September 30 after six years of business.
Yu said the end of the lease and a sharp decline in customers from 2023 were key reasons behind the closure.
He said customers had begun dining out less frequently and become more selective about where they spent their money.
“Now people only go out for special occasions, like birthdays or wedding anniversaries,” Yu said. “Most of the time, household spending has tightened significantly.”
Yu said an increasingly competitive market had also contributed to the closure of many Chinese eateries specialising in yum cha.
“There’s been a wave of Chinese restaurants opening on Auckland’s North Shore,” he said. “There used to be just four or five yum cha places here – now there are nearly 10. However, the customer base is limited.”
He said shifting migrant demographics posed another challenge.
Zhuolun He, owner of Golden Rooster Chinese Restaurant in Auckland’s Rosedale, is originally from China’s Guangdong province and has a deep connection to his hometown cuisine, one of the main reasons he continues to serve Cantonese dim sum to his customers.
“Yum cha is more than just a meal – it’s a tradition and part of daily life,” he said.
“Many seniors, community groups and families like to come in the morning for dim sum and tea, forming a regular crowd.
“When the economy is good, I see these regulars almost every day. We would chat and catch up. … That’s how social bonds are built.”
Although his customers still enjoyed the food, he noticed a significant drop in foot traffic this year.
“Two years ago, most of my customers were middle-income professionals - they’re all gone now,” he said.
He said numerous small groups came in to dine during the recent Mid-Autumn Festival, but their spending was much lower than previous years.
“I sold only two lobsters last weekend,” he said. “In the past, I could sell eight or even 10, with 20 or 50 servings of fó tiaò qiáng (a rich Chinese soup made with abalone, sea cucumber and scallops also known as ‘Buddha Jumps Over the Wall’). Now, that’s impossible.”
He had reduced the price of dim sum dishes to $5 each since last year in an effort to attract more customers, a move he said reaped no profit but helped keep the business afloat.
“This isn’t something I want to do,” he said. “Five-dollar dim sum was the price 15 or 16 years ago.
“Many people have asked how my business can survive with $5 dim sum,” he said.
“There are fewer tourists coming here compared with pre-pandemic levels, down about 44% as of February 2025, compared with the same month in 2019,” she said.
“Forecasts suggest visitor numbers may reach only about 85% of pre-Covid levels by March 2026.
“That kind of drop in visitor numbers would potentially have a direct impact on many of these businesses.”
Rate cuts take time
Economist Shamubeel Eaqub said the hospitality sector had been among the hardest hit during New Zealand’s prolonged recession.
“The big effect has been that customers are less willing to go out and spend money,” Eaqub said.
“People have been losing jobs but, more importantly, household budgets are under a lot of pressure. The cost of necessities like groceries, fruit and vegetables, electricity, insurance rates has gone up,” he said.
Eaqub said it would take time for the effects of lower interest rates to flow through to the wider economy and to jobs and household incomes.
He said the longer the recession dragged on, the more job losses and business closures were likely to follow.
Bidois said the hospitality sector could see a modest lift in spending over the summer and Christmas period, but rising costs and shifting consumer habits meant any growth was likely to remain limited.
“What the industry needs now is real support,” she said.
“People choosing to dine out locally and support their neighbourhood restaurants can make all the difference in turning that optimism into a real recovery.
“If we don’t see things picking up, we will inevitably see more businesses closing, unfortunately.”