Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland’s yum cha restaurants running out of steam

Duoya Lu
RNZ·
8 mins to read

Zhuolun He, owner of Golden Rooster Chinese Restaurant, has a deep connection to Cantonese cuisine. Photo / RNZ, Yiting Lin

Zhuolun He, owner of Golden Rooster Chinese Restaurant, has a deep connection to Cantonese cuisine. Photo / RNZ, Yiting Lin

By Duoya Lu of RNZ

Several established Chinese restaurants in Auckland renowned for serving authentic Cantonese dim sum have gone into liquidation in recent months.

Some of the Chinese eateries still standing say they are struggling to stay in business.

Yum cha, a Cantonese dining tradition

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save