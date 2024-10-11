Queenie Chia, who co-owns Zhu Kitchen, said their innovation began in August, when the restaurant collaborated with a fishing charter company to allow anglers to bring their catch to the restaurant to have it cooked.





Chef Kenny Zhu, co-owner of Zhu Kitchen on Dominion Road, prepares to cook a fish brought in by a customer. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“It worked out well, so we decided to allow [all] customers to bring in their own fish and crayfish,” Chia said.

She said customers could get their fish steamed, or fried Chinese salt and pepper-style, for $30 instead of paying $78.80 for the same dish with a restaurant-supplied whole fish.

“We charge $50 per kg to cook a crayfish that customers brought in ... compared to the $220 per kg if they got the crayfish from us,” she said.

Fish brought in by a customer at Zhu Kitchen Dominion Road. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle said food businesses doing this had to be registered with a food control plan to manage hazards involved in making their food.

“If it is something the business wants to do, they can cook someone’s recreational catch ... and manage any hazards under the business’s food control plan,” Arbuckle said.

Zhu Kitchen steamed a fish that was supplied by a customer. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

“The chef must make sure the supplied ingredients are only served to the relevant customer and their party, and don’t get mixed up with regulated food sold to other customers.”

Arbuckle said separate pots, pans and utensils must be used to avoid cross-contamination.

He said these precautions are important because it is illegal for businesses to sell home kill and recreational catch on to other customers.

Queenie Chia, from Zhu Kitchen on Dominion Road, with a steamed fish and other dishes made with ingredients brought in by a customer. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The Restaurant Association says it has become common for businesses to innovate and adapt to economic pressures by offering affordable dining options.

Since August, several Asian restaurants including Zen-E Private Kitchen, Bento Express, and Duck Duck Goose started offering set meals for less than $10.

Previously, Lucky Grill Seafood Restaurant in Highland Park offered customers the option to bring their own ingredients - however, that business closed down last year.

The latest quarterly report by the Restaurant Association found sales revenue in Auckland for the second quarter dropped 0.7%, and 76% of those surveyed reported worse or significantly worse profitability compared to the same time last year.

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois. Photo / Supplied.

Mental health and wellbeing were also under strain in the sector, with 54% of owners indicating a negative impact on their health compared with 42% in the previous quarter.

“Many restaurants have reinvented themselves to cater to budget-conscious diners who are prioritising quantity over luxury,” said association chief executive Marisa Bidois.

Steve Armitage, CEO Hospitality NZ. Photo / Michael Craig

Steve Armitage, Hospitality New Zealand chief executive, said Auckland is continually evolving as a global culinary hub and ethnic restaurants play an important role.

“The current economic climate has seen many of these establishments reinvent themselves, offering a wider range of dining experiences focusing on low-cost options and new innovations to encourage locals and visitors to dine out during the cost-of-living crisis,” Armitage said.

“Although margins will be incredibly tight, retaining a loyal customer base in this environment is likely to pay off in the long run through repeat visitation, and may also attract new customers drawn to budget-friendly options.”

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.