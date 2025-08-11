Advertisement
Auckland’s Dragonboat Restaurant goes into liquidation after 30 years, owes $1.4m

Tom Raynel
By
Multimedia Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Auckland's Dragonboat Restaurant has gone into liquidation after 30 years in business, owing $1.4 million to creditors.

A Chinese restaurant that Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown used for a promotional video has gone into liquidation after 30 years in business, owing $1.4 million to creditors and its landlord.

Dragonboat Restaurant on Auckland’s Elliott St had been operating since June 1994 serving Cantonese cuisine, but the business was placed

