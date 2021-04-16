Auckland's Whenuapai School evacuated after incident near air base

An Auckland school has been evacuated after a report of a person "acting suspiciously" at a nearby air base.
A police spokesman said they received a report of a person acting suspiciously near the entrance to the Whenuapai Air Base just after 1pm.
One person had been taken into custody without incident and was being spoken to by police, he said.
"Cordons have been set up around the vehicle this person was travelling in and the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team will attend the base.
"As a precaution, Whenuapai School has been evacuated due to its proximity to the base.
"Police are working with NZDF staff to escort students to a pickup area nearby."
Whenuapai School deputy principal Molly Fletcher declined to comment.