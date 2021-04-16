Auckland politician Sarah Trotman arrested at Western Springs tree protest

A track cut as part of the work to remove the pine trees, which destroyed native vegetation as well. Photo / File

A track cut as part of the work to remove the pine trees, which destroyed native vegetation as well. Photo / File

An Auckland politician has been arrested alongside a local "grandmother" as they protested Auckland Council's felling of trees in a local park.

Waitematā Local Board member Sarah Trotman joined longtime Western Springs resident Linda Hill, 72, this morning after she climbed atop a digger at Western Springs Park, where work is underway to remove nearly 200 pine trees as part of a wider restoration plan.

The council says the are trees unstable and pose a safety risk to the public, but protesters disagree and say work to remove them will destroy native trees nearby in the process.

About midday, urban tree campaigner Steve Abel told the Herald Trotman and Hill had just been arrested.

Abel himself was arrested on Monday after halting chainsaws by spending the day sitting in a native karo tree.

Auckland Council attempted to start work this week to remove the 198 pine trees, part of an original grove of more than 700.

The council said the remaining trees, which were about 95 years old, were in poor health and about 31 were dead.

They posed a health and safety risk and that section of the park had been closed since 2018.

Waitematā Local Board member Sarah Trotman and Western Springs resident Linda Hill atop a digger this morning in protest at Auckland Council's tree felling. Photo / Supplied

After their removal a new native forest will be planted, including pūriri, taraire and tānekaha, providing habitat for a range of wildlife including tūī, grey warbler, and silvereye.

Before her arrest, Hill said the plan would "destroy the character of the Western Springs Forest which is Auckland's tallest inner-city forest and is visible from many parts of the city".

Like others protesting she was also concerned the felling process, which involved cutting a track, would damage the surrounding existing native forest.

Protesters say removing the pines has already led to dozens of native trees being removed in the process. Photo / Supplied

They said they had already witnessed a 10 to 15-year-old kauri tree, a 25 to 30-year-old pōhutukawa tree, silver ferns (ponga), whekī, and more than a dozen other self-seeded native trees, including red matipo, coprosma, karo and pittosporum, being felled since work began on Friday.

"It must be halted until a low-interference restoration plan is developed with mana whenua and the local community," Hill said.

Trotman said the community was "rightly outraged" around the project, which was not the "restoration project" they had imagined.

Their protest followed several recent environmental movements in the city: Canal Rd trees in Avondale, Waiheke Marina, and Mataharehare Pā in Dove Myer Robinson Park.

Abel said the tree felling was another example of the council not taking its climate and environmental responsibilities seriously.

"If they are serious about their Climate Emergency declaration, and the Urban Ngahere Strategy, Auckland Council needs to stop being part of the problem.

"They need to listen to the community and halt the felling of Western Springs Forest."

Auckland Council and police have been approached for comment.