Auckland tree protesters in court facing trespassing charges

Police clash with protesters at the Avondale site on March 9. Photo / Jason Oxenham

By RNZ

Members of a group that has been working to save a stand of native trees have appeared in the Auckland District Court facing trespassing charges.

Protesters from Mana Rākau have spent more than 200 days at a section on Canal Rd in Avondale, West Auckland, which has been sold to developers for building houses.

They walked into court carrying branches that they said are from the trees which have already been cut down.

Protesters have spent more than 200 days at the West Auckland section, which has been sold to developers for house building. Photo / Alex Burton

Outside court, one of the accused, Zane Wedding, told the media the fight was far from over.

"Our voices progressively get louder and louder ... and everybody should be recognising that," he said.

"David Parker and Jacinda especially, this movement is growing, what happened last week it solidified us, it unified us, but it grew what we are becoming and there will be tree protection brought back in this city."

He suggested Mayor Phil Goff, Minister for the Environment David Parker and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern should all visit the site.

- RNZ