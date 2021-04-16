Police investigating Carterton collision that killed toddler

A child has died after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Rd. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

A child has died after being hit by a vehicle on Lincoln Rd. Photo / Wairarapa Times-Age

A toddler has died after being hit by a reversing vehicle on a Carterton driveway on Wednesday.

Emergency services attended the incident just after 11am on Lincoln Rd.

Police detective Barry Bysouth​ said the child had been struck in its driveway by a reversing vehicle.

"Emergency services attended the scene to administer first aid, however the child died at the scene," he said.

"Police continue to investigate what appears to be a tragic accident and are supported in the investigation by family members of the child, who are very distressed."

Police were providing Victim Support to the family, Bysouth said.

Lincoln Rd, which had been closed while emergency services were in attendance, had reopened by 2pm.

As well as police, the incident was responded to by Wellington Free Ambulance, Fire and Emergency Services NZ, and a Life Flight helicopter.

A nearby Kenwyn Dr resident said she had first become aware of the incident after hearing multiple sirens.

"We thought it must be serious, not realising it was close by home."

She had been cooking at her house and had gone outside after hearing the helicopter.

"We looked up and it was right above us, turning," she said.

"The helicopter came so close to our house. In the past, they've landed in the park, where the soccer field is. It's very unusual for it to land on the street."

A Lincoln Rd resident said she had been asleep when the collision happened.

"That lady over there heard a whole lot of screaming," she said, indicating to another Lincoln Rd resident, "It was quite horrendous."

Emergency services had arrived quickly on the scene, she said.

"They just all arrived at once."

"I guess they've blocked off the road because of the helicopter."

Another resident was overheard while walking away from the street with her children: "Whatever it is, it's just sad."