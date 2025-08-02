Advertisement
Malachi Subecz: The lingering questions answered by the coronial inquest

Isaac Davison
By
Senior Reporter·NZ Herald·
14 mins to read

Jasmine Cotter, the mother of a murdered five-year-old Malachi Subecz, broke down in court while recalling her last phone call with her son.
  • The inquest into Malachi Subecz’s death highlighted systemic failures in child protection and persistent institutional gaps.
  • Jasmine Cotter explained her decision to leave Malachi with Michaela Barriball, who later murdered him.
  • Oranga Tamariki apologised for its failures, acknowledging the need for significant changes in the child protection system.

Sitting in the witness box in a court in Auckland, the mother of murdered 5-year-old Malachi Subecz looked like a child.

Jasmine Cotter was tiny, with short, blonde hair. She wore a blazer, jeans and sneakers. She apologised repeatedly during her two-hour-long hearing.

“I am the type of

