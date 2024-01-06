Fresh details of a prime contender in Auckland’s stadium debate have been unveiled, writes Super City reporter Bernard Orsman.

Some of the world’s biggest names in designing, building and running stadiums are behind a bold vision for a 55,000 rectangular stadium at Wynyard Point on the Auckland waterfront.

Financier and former New Zealand Rugby board member Richard Dellabarca is the consortium principal for a “mini Melbourne” sports and entertainment precinct encompassing the main stadium, an indoor arena and an outdoor amphitheatre to view harbour events such as Sail GP.

The 8000-seat indoor arena would replace the Viaduct Events Centre and a new walking and cycle connection from Halsey Wharf to Wynyard Point would form an inner harbour for water sports.

All up, the precinct would cover 10 hectares of council-owned land from the Wynyard Crossing bridge, and take in the North Wharf hospitality strip, ASB Theatre, and former petrochemical “tank farm” on Wynyard Quarter.

The plan is one of four proposals being pitched to an Auckland Council working group set up by Mayor Wayne Brown to determine what’s the best multi-purpose “Auckland Main Stadium” for the city.

The others are Eden Park with its latest plan to transform the stadium into a 60,000-capacity sport and entertainment precinct with a retractable roof and three new grandstands; a 70,000-seat, fully enclosed stadium sunk into the Waitemata Harbour with a floating roof above sea level: and a waterfront stadium precinct at Quay Park or Te Toangaroa, backed by NZ Rugby, and including an All Black-branded hotel.

“We are doing a mini Melbourne,” said Dellabarca, referencing the Victorian capital’s precinct of stadiums and venues that hosts many of the biggest domestic and international events, including the Australian Open tennis tournament, the AFL Grand Final and Boxing Day test cricket.

Aerial images of the proposed stadium on Wynyard Point.

Dellabarca’s team includes the global architectural sports facilities design firm Populous; ASM Global, which operates nearly 400 venues and runs 20,000 live events each year; Besix Watpac, which has built more than 55 stadiums around the world and is the lead contractor on Christchurch’s Te Kaha Stadium; and locally-based global engineers Mott MacDonald, consultants KPMG and law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts.

The stadium with a retractable roof and the ability to close off the upper tiers to create seating for 20,000 spectators is the centrepiece, but Dellabarca said the precinct would become a wider social and cultural asset for the city.

“Historically stadiums have been very inward facing and what we want is something that allows people to engage with the waterfront and with what is our greatest venue, which is the Waitemata Harbour.

“Imagine this location being broadcast to the world with the backdrop of the biggest marina in the Southern Hemisphere, Auckland Harbour Bridge and the stunning harbour,” Dellabarca said.

The proposed stadium on Wynyard Point would have an amphitheatre at the end for viewing water events like Sail GP in the harbour.

Richard Brislen, a senior principal and director at Populous, said Wynyard Point was an absolutely stunning site and an amazing opportunity.

Last year, Populous completed its newest landmark, La Vegas’ bright blob Sphere for US$2.3 billion (NZ$3.8b), and is involved with Christchurch’s Ta Kaha stadium.

Brislen said the stadium and entertainment precinct had to be emblematic of Auckland and its various cultural and sporting aspirations.

“Sport and entertainment will be the primary driver for this, but it is really important it’s accessible and an opportunity for as many different people, including those who do not like sports and concerts, and it’s not called a rugby stadium,” he said.

Dellabarca could not put a price tag on the project at this stage, saying the first job was to engage in a feasibility study and work with stakeholders, including Auckland Council and Mana Whenua.

The funding solution, he said, would be a mix of private sector funding “which we hope will be the majority”, but said council and Government funding would also need to be part of the mix.

Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Photo / ODT

Asked how the group planned to convince the council and the Government to come to the table during a cost of living crisis, Dellabarca said the benefits to Auckland and the wider economy would far outweigh the costs over the next 50 years.

“If we want to compete regionally for the many events that come to stadiums like this then we have got to have an asset that makes us regionally competitive.

“We are the only city in Australasia that hasn’t built a new stadium in the last 20 years. Dunedin has done it with Forsyth Barr Stadium, Sky Stadium is a great asset for Wellington, Tauranga is building a new stadium and they are financially challenged.

An outline of the Wynyard Quarter proposal being spearheaded by financier Richard Dellabarca.

“Every city in Australia has done it. They’ve just announced plans to redevelop the Gabba in Brisbane. We are regionally uncompetitive,” Dellabarca said.

On December 11, the four parties pitching to become the long-term solution for the city gave 75-minute presentations to the working group.

The group is expected to make a recommendation for the council’s governing body after the summer recess.

Bernard Orsman is an Auckland-based reporter who has been covering local government and transport since 1998. He joined the Herald in 1990 and worked in the parliamentary press gallery for six years.