The All Blacks' jersey as worn in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

An All Blacks hotel could be part of a new waterfront stadium precinct in Auckland.

It could be one of several new hotels in the area – along with retail, hospitality and residential developments – proposed as part of a major urban regeneration of the eastern part of downtown, in the vicinity of Spark Arena.

As revealed by the Herald on Wednesday, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) have aligned themselves with one of the three waterfront proposals currently being considered by an Auckland council working group – along with a redeveloped Eden Park – ahead of a decision by the wider council next year on Auckland’s future main stadium.

It’s an unprecedented move by NZR, but it’s understood they believe in the transformational nature of that particular project and the benefits that could accrue to all stakeholders across the city, as well as more direct outcomes around the match-day experience.

The Herald has been told that the proposal, known as Quay Park or Te Toangaroa, contains plans for an All Blacks-branded hotel in the development.

It would be a five-star facility, with possibilities for conferences, hospitality and a retail store, as well as the full “All Blacks experience” for guests. The facility would also promote the Black Ferns and other NZR teams.

An artist's impression of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Whai Rawa plan for Quay Park on the Auckland Waterfront Te Taou community market.

While the idea is in its formative stages, the Herald understands it has been discussed among the NZR hierarchy and at board level. It’s believed the initiative has come from within the Quay Park consortium but it’s understood that NZR are highly supportive of the concept and open to exploring options.

Aside from the potential commercial benefits, it would also extend the All Black’s footprint in Auckland, beyond the traditional two to three test matches a year here.

The All Blacks are New Zealand’s strongest and most recognisable sporting brand and could drive internal and external tourism to that part of the city, in conjunction with matches and events.

That aligns with a key long-term goal of Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown and the council, who want to reinvigorate the central business district and downtown area, especially as cruise ship numbers and inbound visitors are forecast to return to – and even surpass – pre-Covid levels.

Going on overseas examples, it would likely be developed in collaboration with the stadium, a property developer and a hotel operator, in a partnership arrangement.

It would be popular, given the fascination with the All Blacks from many overseas visitors.

“It’s a no-brainer,” one industry expert told the Herald. “If you are coming all the way here from Asia or America or Europe and you have a choice between some generic chain hotels and the All Blacks hotel to stay in Auckland what are you going to choose? There would be so much interest.”

It’s not without precedent.

In 2021 a luxury hotel, the Parkgate, was opened beside the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, operated on behalf of the Welsh Rugby Union. The 170-room hotel has driven traffic into a historic area and proved popular all year round, with an obvious boost during matches and other events.

According to Welsh media reports, the WRU has put minimal, if any, financial equity into the collaboration but derives significant annual revenue from the initiative.

Principality Stadium's facilities are said to bring significant financial benefit to the Welsh Rugby Union. Photo / Getty Images

England’s Rugby Football Union also has a hotel that is integrated within Twickenham, which includes some pitch-side suites. The 156-room facility, which was opened in 2009, includes conference areas and the Formation sports bar.

There are several North American examples, including the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball franchise, which have an official hotel as part of a new stadium precinct which also includes hospitality, residential and retail areas.

When contacted by the Herald, a spokesperson for the Quay Park consortium declined to comment on the details of their plan or a possible All Blacks hotel but confirmed there was provision for “multiple hotels” as part of their proposed precinct.

The nine-strong council working group are currently considering the four bids. They are tasked with providing a recommendation to the council, who are expected to make a decision by the end of March.

In terms of the Quay Park project, any development will be contingent on a partnership with iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, who are the owners of the land upon which the precinct would be developed.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.