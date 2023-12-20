Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Auckland waterfront stadium: All Blacks hotel proposed as part of new downtown development

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
The All Blacks' jersey as worn in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

The All Blacks' jersey as worn in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

An All Blacks hotel could be part of a new waterfront stadium precinct in Auckland.

It could be one of several new hotels in the area – along with retail, hospitality and residential

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport