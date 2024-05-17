Sid Going appears for the All Blacks against the Springboks in 1976. Photo / Photosport

Sid Going appears for the All Blacks against the Springboks in 1976. Photo / Photosport

One of New Zealand’s greatest ever rugby players, Sid Going, has died, aged 80.

Captaining the All Blacks five times he played 29 test matches and notched 57 further appearances for the national side between 1967 and 1977.

Northland Rugby acknowledged his passing with a post on social media.

“Together, from Te Kao to Mahurangi, from our North Auckland days, and across the country, we will respectfully mourn his passing, but also remember all that he has given to our game of rugby.”

More to come.



