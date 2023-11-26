Neil Wagner celebrates a wicket during the 2019 Boxing Day test. Photosport

New Zealand could be poised to play a four-test series for the first time this century against Australia in the 2026-27 summer.

Only three matches are set out in the future tours programme between the two World Test Championship winners, however, the Age reports that a fourth test is set to be added to the schedule.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is expected to host both a Boxing Day test against the Black Caps and a 150th anniversary test against England in March.

New Zealand’s last four-match series was the 2-1 victory over England in 1999. Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney have been tipped as likely venues.

The Black Caps last toured Australia in 2019-20 which included their first test at the MCG since 1987. Australia won the series 3-0 as injuries and illness left New Zealand making a number of changes for the third and final test in Sydney.

New Zealand last won a test on Australian soil in 2011 but have lost seven of their last eight tests there since.

Australia tour New Zealand this summer for three Twenty20s and two tests in Wellington and Christchurch.

This year’s Boxing Day test they host Pakistan followed by India in 2024 and England in 2025.



