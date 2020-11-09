Website of the Year

Auckland Unlimited boss casts doubt on future of Mt Smart and North Harbour stadiums

North Harbour Stadium in Albany. Photo / Richard Robinson

Bernard Orsman
By:

Super City reporter, NZ Herald.

The future of Mt Smart Stadium and North Harbour stadiums is up in the air with the boss of Auckland Council's new sporting and economic agency saying the city only needs one rectangular football stadium.

