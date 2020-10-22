Auckland Council appoints head of new agency to help economic recovery after Covid 19

Current Ateed chief executive Nick Hill will now head Auckland's new economic and cultural agency. Photo / Brett Phibbs

A newly formed group to help with Auckland's economic recovery post Covid-19 officially has its first boss.

Nick Hill, the current chief executive for the Auckland Council's Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed), will now move to head the city's new economic and cultural agency.

His move from Ateed comes as the group merges with Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) - a recommendation of an independent review of the council-controlled organisations carried out earlier this year.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said Hill's appointment was an important step in the merger of those two groups; which is estimated to save ratepayers up to $67 million over the next 10 years.

"Nick Hill brings considerable senior management experience across the private and public sector, including most recently as chief executive of Ateed," Goff said.

Goff said Hill's appointment would be a key role in the city's economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis that has affected the city and country

It will also help to make Auckland a "premier international destination", Goff said, and the preferred city to live, work, visit and invest in.

The disbandment of the RFA also means the departure of current chief executive Chris Brooks.

'Over the next year, we will make bold decisions'

Goff paid tribute to Brooks and his team for delivering a world-class experience for Auckland and boosting the number of cultural activities and events in the city's calendar year.

That work had attracted more than 24 million visitors into the city since its inception, Goff said.

Hill said he was looking forward to the work ahead of him; particularly as the city recovers from the economic impacts of the current pandemic.

"Auckland's success will turn on its ability to transition from crisis-recovery mode to making meaningful decisions for cultural and economic development that are relevant to our communities, our areas of growth and the changing world around us."

He said over the next year, they would be making "bold decisions" to build a co-ordinated region-wide programme focused on business investment, support and innovation and cultural vibrancy.

"We will tell the Auckland region's story to the world; maximising cultural, social and economic benefits for all."

An official name for the new group will not be made known until later this month, while the group will officially be formed on December 1.