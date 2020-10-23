Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Last orders? Restaurants in Auckland, Queenstown and Wellington and how they'll survive Covid-19

19 minutes to read

How much did New Zealand miss restaurants? Grand Park Chinese Seafood Restaurant's dim sum is on a new list of Auckland iconic eats. Photo/Supplied

By:

Feature writer, NZ Herald

It was an $11 billion business employing 13,000 people that closed with 48 hours notice. How did the restaurant industry survive Covid-19 - and what does its future look like? Kim Knight on paua

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.