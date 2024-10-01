The proposed changes included a new overnight charge of $2-$3 per hour, depending on the inner-city zone.
AT chief executive Dean Kimpton said in May that they would delay implementation to October 1 in order to “allow for keeping the mayor and councillors sufficiently informed and further discussion with key stakeholders and those most affected”.
On Tuesday - the day the new charges were due to be implemented - AT issued a statement saying it has had dozens of conversations with community and business representatives and elected officials to arrive at a suitable proposal that won’t impact the city centre’s vibrancy.
“Because we are allowing all feedback to be heard and considered, nothing will change on October 1. We will not communicate a decision until December 2024 at the earliest,” the statement said.