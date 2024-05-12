Israel issues evacuation warning to tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians in Rafah. Aurora Australis stuns over New Zealand skies. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland CBD hospitality workers are set to be hit the hardest by the new 24-hour parking charges that will affect peak nightlife covering overnight, at weekends and on public holidays.

From July 1, parkers will face hourly rates all day and now through the night, where previously parking had been free in parts of the city on Sundays and outside the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said he had significant concerns for hospitality workers from restaurants, bars and nightclubs who rely on cheap and safe inner-city parking options while at work.

“My main concern is for the workforce, we want to retain workers in these areas and reduce any pressures for them.”

Armitage said these workers were often young and had limited safe or reliable transport options because public transport was harder to navigate in the early hours of the morning.

These hospitality workers will be facing the prospect of having to budget for these increased charges amid the government’s removal of half-priced public transport fares.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said he has significant concerns for hospitality workers. Photo / Michael Craig

The new move to charge for 24/7 parking comes after AT had been directed by the council to reduce its costs on the local government by looking to increase its external income through opportunities like raising parking charges and fees.

Armitage said he understood that tough decisions must be made while the city centre works through its economic recovery.

He said he has seen a lack of information from AT as to where the revenue will be reinvested for the benefit of Aucklanders and hospitality industry workers.

An Auckland Transport spokesman said the Mayor was told about the parking changes on May 1 and the local board and local councillor was told in early April.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown told the Herald he was unhappy with the proposed changes when he was first made aware of them.

“I’m sick of it. [AT] have got to start listening … I did tell them the other day, ‘Don’t do that, I want a full parking strategy’.”

Auckland Transport has revealed plans to charge for parking in the CBD 24 hours a day and on weekends and public holidays. Source: Auckland Transport

Concern for Wynyard Quarter businesses

An Auckland Transport spokesman has cleared up some concerns facing Wynyard Quarter businesses which are already under pressure from the temporary closure of the crossing bridge.

“One of the concerns we have heard is about businesses in the Wynyard Quarter, currently impacted by the closure of the Wynyard bridge.

“We are looking at delaying the introduction of the charges in the Wynyard Quarter area until the bridge is repaired and operating again.”

A busy walking bridge connecting downtown Auckland to Wynyard Quarter will remain closed until further notice. Photo / Michael Craig

The AT spokesman confirmed the reasoning behind the rise in parking charges was to increase revenue.

“The focus for parking services is to provide appropriate financial management of the council’s resources (road corridor) and to provide parking options for all Aucklanders.

“By pricing parking 24/7, it is creating a management tool to ensure turnover of vehicles that otherwise a use free overnight parking as storage for private vehicles.”







