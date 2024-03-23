Wynyard Crossing on Auckland's waterfront will remain closed until further notice, Eke Panuku has announced. Photo / Michael Craig

Wynyard Crossing on Auckland's waterfront will remain closed until further notice, Eke Panuku has announced. Photo / Michael Craig

A busy walking bridge connecting downtown Auckland to Wynyard Quarter will remain closed until further notice after it broke down twice during the past three months.

In a statement released by Auckland Council’s urban regeneration organisation Eke Panuku, it said technical work has been underway since November to resolve issues associated with the bridge.

“Unfortunately, a recent series of assessments have shown there are more significant technical faults. Our engineers are now making a plan for the safest and most efficient next steps to return the bridge to reliable operations.”

The constant closures of the Wynyard Crossing on Auckland's waterfront has frustrated business owners. Photo / Jason Oxenham

“Earlier this month, a technical fault was discovered with the bridge’s cabling. When repair works were undertaken, a deeper fault was found with the bridge’s winch.

“This may require significant work to resolve.”

Technical problems have plagued the $3.7 million bridge during the past six months.

Initially, the structure broke in November last year when the hydraulic brake sensors on the bridge failed.

It was reopened a week later, however, on January 12, another “intermittent” fault was discovered and the bridge was closed again.

The constant interruptions have frustrated Wynyard Quarter business owners, with the general manager of the Park Hyatt in Viaduct Harbour, Brett Sweetman saying: “It is inconvenient for everyone.”

“It’s impacting our colleagues coming to work, and they are getting complaints from our guests because they can’t access Quay St and Commercial Bay easily.

“It’s the main thoroughfare connecting the CBD to the Wynyard area and it’s been out of operation. Particularly at this time of year - it’s tourism season. We had cruise ships in last week, and all the businesses down here are being hit as a result [of the fault],” Sweetman said.

The Wynyard Crossing bridge, opened in 2011, was built to raise and lower its span to accommodate boats passing below.

It was built as part of a $120m development of the city’s waterfront. It was only supposed to be a temporary bridge, and the intention was that it would ultimately be replaced by a “more robust” structure, Jost said.

In 2019, when ideas were proposed for a new bridge, Panuku Development Auckland said: “The existing Wynyard Crossing, which has become a critical transport connection, was installed as a temporary structure for the 2011 Rugby World Cup. It is reaching the end of its useful life and needs frequent and costly repairs to keep it running smoothly.”