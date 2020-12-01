Auckland traffic: Northern Motorway lanes closed, causing big delays

Two lanes on a busy Auckland motorway are closed for the rest of the day, as congestion ahead of peak rush hour traffic starts to build.
The righthand lanes in both directions on the Northern Motorway (SH1) are closed between Greville Road and Upper Harbour Highway, due to uneven road surfaces.
Only two lanes are open each way - causing "long delays" in both directions, NZTA warned motorists.
"Avoid this route if possible or allow considerable extra time."
The road surface across the two lanes has lifted, causing a significant speed bump for vehicles, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said.
The agency is not sure what has caused the road to lift.
There are still two lanes open in each direction, but congestion in the area is already building, NZTA said.
North Shore drivers in the area can expect a longer than normal commute home this evening and are advised to avoid the stretch of road if possible.
"The lanes will remain closed for the rest of the day. Road crews will work tonight to investigate and repair the damage," the agency said.