Auckland Sofitel Hotel gang shooting: Two more arrests, one still at large after North Shore raids, police say

Armed police stand guard outside the Sofitel Hotel on Auckland's Viaduct after the April 15 shooting. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Police say two more men including a Mongols gang associate have been arrested after last month's shooting at Auckland's Sofitel Hotel.

This morning, police carried out search warrants at two North Shore addresses.

Police said a 24-year-old Mongols associate was charged and appeared in the Auckland District Court on drug dealing charges relating to meth, ecstasy and cocaine.

A 31-year-old was charged with possessing cannabis for supply and was expected to appear in North Shore District Court.

Ten people have been arrested to date in connection with the Sofitel shooting, which police said stemmed from gang tensions involving the Mongols and Head Hunters.

But police said Mikaere Puata-Chaney, 26, was still wanted in relation to the shooting.

"He is known to have access to firearms and is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public," Detective Inspector John Sutton said.

Police said Puata-Chaney had links to Auckland, Northland and the Bay of Plenty areas.

• People with information about his whereabouts can phone police on 09 477 5221, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.